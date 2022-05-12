NBA World Reacts To Viral Draymond Green Video

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Jordan Poole #3 and Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors react after Poole made a three-point basket against the Charlotte Hornets in the first half at Chase Center on November 03, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Draymond Green felt no shame in dancing to "Whoop That Trick on Wednesday night.

The Grizzlies were trolling the Warriors after Steph Curry said the main mission for them was to "Whoop That Trick" and end the series.

That didn't end up being the case as Golden State got absolutely blown out, 134-95. That said, Green still had a lot of fun dancing to the song in a video.

The NBA world thought this was absolutely hilarious.

Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, and Tyus Jones led the Grizzlies in scoring with 21 points each. Memphis also had three other players finish in double figures as its season was extended for at least one more game.

The series will now shift back to California for a crucial Game 6 on Friday night.

If the Warriors win, they'll play either the Phoenix Suns or Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Final.