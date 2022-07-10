NBA World Reacts To Viral Michael Jordan Highlights

UNDATED: Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls looks on durng a NBA game. Michael Jordan played for the Chicago Bull from 1981 through 1998. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1986 NBAE (Photo by NBA Photos/NBAE via Getty Images) NBA Photos/Getty Images

When Michael Jordan entered the NBA in 1984, it was like he was dropped into the league from 30 years in the future.

Nobody moved like Michael. The hangtime, the acrobratics, the quickness, the skill level... Jordan was simply playing a different game than everybody else.

On Saturday, clips of a young MJ started to circulate around social media shortly after it was announced that he would be one of NBA 2K23's cover athletes.

NBA Twitter reacted to the highlights over the weekend.

"How can you watch this and notcome to the conclusion that he's the greatest ever?" one user asked.

"The damn best..." another said.

"... apart from his efficiency, consistency, ruthlessness, and ability to rise to the moment, Jordan was so freaking physically graceful too," another tweeted. "He was just so fun to watch."

"Look at this [expletive]."

"Jordan was ridiculous man!!!!" a basketball fan said. "I know that's an understatement."

"Crazy thing about Mike is he was even better then the highlights."

There's a reason many say he's the GOAT.