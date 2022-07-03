NBA World Reacts To Viral Steph Curry, Son Photo

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 16: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and his son, Canon, during the All Star jersey presentation before the game against the Denver Nuggets on February 16, 2022 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images) Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

2022 has gotten off to a magical start for Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry. But a recent photo of Steph and his son Canon indicates that it was almost meant to be.

The newly-minted NBA Finals MVP was recently at a basketball game with Canon. The pair weren't the least bit camera shy and posed for the cameras several times throughout the night.

But some Twitter users took the opportunity to show a fascinating parallel between their photo and one taken in 1992. The old photo shows a young Steph Curry sitting on his father's lap and waving at the camera - almost identical to the one taken below.

NBA fans couldn't help but remark at how amazing the similarity is. Some pointed out that it's extra special since the first image was taken 30 years ago - the same number on Steph's jersey.

The Curry family is one of the proudest basketball families in the NBA today. Patriarch Dell Curry was a star at Virginia Tech and later enjoyed a very long NBA career. His wife, Sonya Curry, also played basketball in school before going into education.

Together the two had Steph Curry - a two-time NBA MVP, four-time NBA champion and an eight-time All-Star among many other accolades - and Seth Curry, a journeyman who has turned into a dependable shooting guard.

Who knows what the third generation of Currys will look like if they go into basketball?