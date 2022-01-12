NBA World Reacts To Wednesday’s Damian Lillard News

Portland Trailblazers star Damian Lillard is reportedly mulling over surgery that could sideline him for an extended period of time.

Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, “Damian Lillard is planning to have surgery in the near future to address a lingering abdominal injury.” Adding, “The procedure isn’t expected to be season-ending but that is to be determined.”

On Sunday, Blazers coach Chauncey Billups revealed that Dame would not travel with the team for its upcoming six-game road trip.

“Bulls ain’t getting that Portland pick this year,” tweeted Locked On Bulls’ Matt Peck. Saying, “Sucks for Dame.”

“Heal up Dame,” responded one fan. “Here’s to a successful surgery and a speedy recovery both physically and mentally.”

“Can a player on the injured list be traded? Asking for a friend,” commented FOX59’s CJ Hoyt. “That friend is Sixers GM Daryl Morey.”

“Hopefully Dame’s surgery is successful and he can come back without pain at some point,” said Eric Brandt, co-host “Blazers Uprise.” Adding, “In the meantime, give Ant all the minutes.”

“This is good news,” remarked basketball writer Diandra Ann. “Let Dame get better, let the rest of the team get more time, make some moves with the interim GM and come back strong next season!”

Lillard last suited up for Portland on New Year’s Eve in a loss to the Lakers. After a slow start to the season, Dame is averaging 24 points, 7.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.