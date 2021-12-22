The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Wednesday’s Luka Doncic News

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic.MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 08: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks during the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on December 08, 2021 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is the latest All-Star to be swept up in the NBA’s COVID-19 wave.

On Wednesday, ESPN‘s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Doncic entered the league’s health and safety protocols.

NBA Twitter was quick to react to yet another basketball star sidelined with COVID.

“Luka Doncic joins Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Trae Young, Anthony Davis, and Klay Thompson as stars who could potentially be out on Christmas Day,” noted SB Nation writer Billy Reinhardt.

“Just put all of the NBA’s health players on 10 teams and let them play on Christmas Day instead,” suggested Bleacher Report’s Bryan Toporek.

“What are we doing here NBA?” asked one fan.

“Another star scheduled to play on Christmas now in the protocol,” said UPROXX’s Brad Rowland.

The Mavericks were hoping to get Luka back from an ankle injury on Thursday. Now, the young phenom could be out even longer.

COVID continues to cause fallout among NBA teams. On Wednesday, the league was forced to cancel two games due to the Raptors and Nets not having the minimum requirement of eight active players due to virus outbreaks.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.