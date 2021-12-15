NBA World Reacts To Wednesday’s Raptors News

The Toronto Raptors will reportedly limit home games to 50 percent capacity due to increased COVID spikes, according to Marc Stein.

The Raptors just confirmed they will stage home games at Scotiabank Arena at 50% capacity beginning Saturday against Golden State while also implementing an "enhanced mask protocol" called Operation Mask Up that could result in ejection for those who don't follow the guidelines. https://t.co/GYJy8Mxwfk — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 15, 2021

Stein originally tweeted that the Raptors were poised to become the first NBA team subject to crowd reductions after Ontario, Canada announced new capacity limits for large-scale venues.

He then added, “The Raptors just confirmed they will stage home games at Scotiabank Arena at 50% capacity beginning Saturday against Golden State.”

Continuing that the team will also implement “an ‘enhanced mask protocol’ called Operation Mask Up that could result in ejection for those who don’t follow the guidelines.”

The Raptors new guidelines made some major waves across the NBA.

The Raptors announced that they'll be reducing arena capacity to 50 percent, in accordance with Ontario's updated rules. (📸: @Raptors) pic.twitter.com/fumKjZkik6 — theScore (@theScore) December 15, 2021

“The Ontario government said that starting Dec. 18 it will impose 50% capacity limits on indoor venues that seat more than 1,000 people,” said The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov.

The Ontario government said that starting Dec. 18 it will impose 50% capacity limits on indoor venues that seat more than 1,000 people. That includes Scotiabank Arena, where the Toronto Raptors and Maple Leafs play. — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) December 15, 2021

“That includes Scotiabank Arena, where the Toronto Raptors and Maple Leafs play,” he continued.

I'm sure Leafs and Raptors are furious that Scotiabank Arena is going back to 50% capacity starting on Saturday but remember that most of the fans were unmasked during the game and that's not how you follow the rules in place. #WeTheNorth #LeafsForever — Kevin Agustin (@_kevinagustin) December 15, 2021

“I’m sure Leafs and Raptors [fans] are furious that Scotiabank Arena is going back to 50% capacity starting on Saturday,” said one user. “But remember that most of the fans were unmasked during the game.”

Adding, “That’s not how you follow the rules in place.”

The move came within hours after Ontario health officials unveiled rules to reduce capacity at the home arenas of the Maple Leafs and the NBA's Raptors plus the Senators to 50% starting Saturday. https://t.co/Jaf0CF28xV — Andrew Stockey (@astockeyWTAE) December 15, 2021

Sports anchor Andrew Stockey announced the move came “within hours” of Ontario health officials’ new rules.