NBA World Reacts To Wednesday’s Raptors News

A general view of the Toronto Raptors arena.TORONTO, ON - MAY 15: A general view of the Air Canada Centre prior to Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals between the Miami Heat and the Toronto Raptors during the 2016 NBA Playoffs on May 15, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

The Toronto Raptors will reportedly limit home games to 50 percent capacity due to increased COVID spikes, according to Marc Stein.

Stein originally tweeted that the Raptors were poised to become the first NBA team subject to crowd reductions after Ontario, Canada announced new capacity limits for large-scale venues.

He then added, “The Raptors just confirmed they will stage home games at Scotiabank Arena at 50% capacity beginning Saturday against Golden State.”

Continuing that the team will also implement “an ‘enhanced mask protocol’ called Operation Mask Up that could result in ejection for those who don’t follow the guidelines.”

The Raptors new guidelines made some major waves across the NBA.

“The Ontario government said that starting Dec. 18 it will impose 50% capacity limits on indoor venues that seat more than 1,000 people,” said The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov.

“That includes Scotiabank Arena, where the Toronto Raptors and Maple Leafs play,” he continued.

“I’m sure Leafs and Raptors [fans] are furious that Scotiabank Arena is going back to 50% capacity starting on Saturday,” said one user. “But remember that most of the fans were unmasked during the game.”

Adding, “That’s not how you follow the rules in place.”

Sports anchor Andrew Stockey announced the move came “within hours” of Ontario health officials’ new rules.

