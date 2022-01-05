NBA World Reacts To Wednesday’s Zion Williamson News

Pelicans star Zion Williamson has yet to step on the floor this season due to a foot injury. According to ESPN NBA reporter Andrew Lopez, Zion has been rehabbing away from the team and New Orleans “arranged for his transportation” to leave the city.

“The Pelicans say Zion Williamson has been doing his rehab away from the team,” Lopez reported. Noting, “He is still under supervision of the team.”

“Sources say the Pelicans arranged for transportation out of New Orleans for Williamson,” he continued. Adding, “Further updates on Zion’s status are expected in the next few weeks.”

The news quickly picked up steam around NBA Twitter.

“In Portland but still under supervision of the team while the team is playing games 2500 miles away,” replied Rockets reporter Anthony Duckett.

“I mean that’s where his real employer is so,” commented Russ Bengston. Referring to Nike and Jordan Brand’s headquarters.

“Well, his contract with Nike is bigger than the Pelicans,” added Action Network’s Darren Rovell.

“Interesting,” said ESPN radio co-host AJ McCord.

“Shut him down man there’s no point,” tweeted a fan.

To this point in his career, Zion has played in just 85 games in his career. Over those games, the All-Star forward has averaged 25.7 PPG, with seven rebounds and 3.2 assists.