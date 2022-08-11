NBA World Reacts To What Giannis Said About LeBron

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 19: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers hug following a game at Fiserv Forum on December 19, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Giannis Antetokounmpo said he doesn't think LeBron James gets the credit he deserves for his longevity in the league and staying at the top of his game.

“It’s interesting to me how LeBron is still [in] one of the best shapes [of] his life and being the best player in the world and still being in year 18,” he told Marca Basket. “Like, that’s really interesting. I want to know how he does that. He’s been consistent for 18 years. He’s always there. He’s always showing up. That’s unbelievable.

“He obviously gets credit, but I think we’ve got to give him more credit. Doing it for 18 years guys, that’s hard. And hopefully, hopefully I can be there. Hopefully, I can do this for 18 years, 20 years. That’s the goal.”

Fans loved what he had to say.

"Even Giannis understand how long you been doing this matters. The most recent years should never matter more when you rank overall," one fan said.

Others believe Giannis is the best in the world now.

"Giannis has more than earned the Best Player in the World title. He’s being humble and I respect it but he’s the best in the league right now," a fan said.

What do you think of Giannis' comment?