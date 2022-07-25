NBA World Reacts To What Jaylen Brown Said On Monday

BOSTON, MA - JUNE 16: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics looks on during Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals on June 16, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images) Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown has heard the offseason trade noise, and he let his feelings on the matter be known with a somewhat cryptic tweet to start the week.

Simply saying, "Smh" on Monday.

The NBA world reacted to Brown's tweet across social media.

"Been telling the Celtics fans for years to stop disrespecting the best player on the team they just don’t know ball," one user commented.

"And he was balling the whole Finals," another pointed out. "Smh."

"He loves it in Boston," the Globe's Mark Murphy tweeted, quoting a source. "He was two games away from a championship. He's happy and looking forward to coming back. ... Like Kawhi, AD and others on that level, he's going to be included in every report because of who he is."

"Come to H-Town bro we’d love and respect you," a fan said.

"Pain."

"It's time," another replied.

"So where are the folks that think players should be blindly loyal to a team?" a Lakers fan site asked.

Brown has worked extremely hard on his game since being drafted third overall by the Celtics in 2016, turning himself into one of the top wing players in the game by age 24.