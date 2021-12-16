NBA World Reacts To What Jeff Van Gundy Said Tonight

Prominent NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy believes the league could be heading toward a tough place given the latest positive tests.

Multiple NBA teams have dealt with positive tests in recent days. The Chicago Bulls had a pretty notable breakout and the Toronto Raptors are reportedly limiting arena capacity to 50 percent.

Given what’s happened lately, Van Gundy believes the league could be heading toward another stoppage or bubble situation.

Many disagree with that claim, though.

Jeff Van Gundy on national TV predicting that there will be a pause to the season or a bubble, which seems patently insane — and I'm not sure if that's going far enough — given the availability of vaccines. — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) December 16, 2021

“The most the NBA will do is limit crowd capacity but America is over shutdowns. Don’t see it happening unless things get apocalyptic,” one fan tweeted.

“I’m vaxxed. I’m boosted. Masked when shopping in crowds. We have to stop protecting the intentionally unvaxxed. Those who protect themselves and others can participate. Have to move forward,” another fan tweeted.

Former Dallas Mavericks executive Haralabos Voulgaris, a prominent sports gambler and NBA fan, also weighed in.

Clown take from JVG who seems to pride himself in clown takes. — Haralabos Voulgaris (@haralabob) December 16, 2021

It’s pretty difficult to imagine the NBA heading toward a shutdown or a bubble situation. The league could attempt to limit crowd capacity and perhaps strengthen its protocols, but that will likely be it.