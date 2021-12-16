The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NBA World Reacts To What Jeff Van Gundy Said Tonight

NBA analysts Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy.ESPN.

Prominent NBA analyst Jeff Van Gundy believes the league could be heading toward a tough place given the latest positive tests.

Multiple NBA teams have dealt with positive tests in recent days. The Chicago Bulls had a pretty notable breakout and the Toronto Raptors are reportedly limiting arena capacity to 50 percent.

Given what’s happened lately, Van Gundy believes the league could be heading toward another stoppage or bubble situation.

Many disagree with that claim, though.

“The most the NBA will do is limit crowd capacity but America is over shutdowns. Don’t see it happening unless things get apocalyptic,” one fan tweeted.

“I’m vaxxed. I’m boosted. Masked when shopping in crowds. We have to stop protecting the intentionally unvaxxed. Those who protect themselves and others can participate. Have to move forward,” another fan tweeted.

Former Dallas Mavericks executive Haralabos Voulgaris, a prominent sports gambler and NBA fan, also weighed in.

It’s pretty difficult to imagine the NBA heading toward a shutdown or a bubble situation. The league could attempt to limit crowd capacity and perhaps strengthen its protocols, but that will likely be it.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.