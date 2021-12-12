NBA World Reacts To What John Stockton Admitted

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving hasn’t had a lot of allies with his COVID-19 vaccine decision, but it appears he has one in John Stockton.

Irving, who is not vaccinated, is not playing for the Nets this season – so far, anyway. Due to New York’s vaccine requirements, the Nets are playing without Irving, who would be ineligible to play home games right now.

Stockton, the legendary Utah Jazz point guard, backed Irving this week.

“There’s not a chance I would risk any of that to play. My hope would be other guys would join in. And all of us lock arms. And none of us play,” Stockton said.

NBA fans are criticizing Stockton for his message.

“Never listen to people who have spent years in Utah. Basic rule of life to follow. Also do listen to infectious disease experts over point guards from the 90’s or current day,” one fan tweeted.

“Wow! Who would’ve ever guessed! Not me!” another fan admitted on Twitter.

“Most overrated player of the 90s,” one fan added on Twitter.

The Nets have been playing pretty well without Irving. Brooklyn is 18-8 on the season heading into Sunday’s game at Detroit.

It remains to be seen if Irving will play this season.