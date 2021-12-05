The Spun

NBA World Reacts To What Kareem Said About LeBron James

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has made his opinion on LeBron James’ celebratory dance extremely clear.

Earlier this season, LeBron James hit a big game-sealing shot against the Indiana Pacers. He proceeded to do somewhat of a NSFW celebratory dance.

LeBron was later fined by the league for his Sam Cassell-inspired celebration.

Legendary NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has made it clear that he was not a fan of LeBron’s celebratory dance move.

“Why do you need to do a stupid, childish dance? It doesn’t make sense…..GOATs don’t dance,” Kareem said.

NBA fans are somewhat split on Abdul-Jabbar’s take.

“Old man just mad Bron coming for that all time scoring record lmaoo,” one fan tweeted.

“Kareem once punched a player mid-game lmaooooo,” another fan pointed out.

“It seems he’s finally reached his bitter old man phase,” one fan added on Twitter.

Kareem been hating on Lebron lately I don’t like it,” another fan added.

To be fair to Kareem, the NBA didn’t really like it, either, fining LeBron $15,000 for the move.

LeBron and the Lakers, meanwhile, are set to host the Celtics on Tuesday night.

