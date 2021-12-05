NBA World Reacts To What Kareem Said About LeBron James

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has made his opinion on LeBron James’ celebratory dance extremely clear.
Earlier this season, LeBron James hit a big game-sealing shot against the Indiana Pacers. He proceeded to do somewhat of a NSFW celebratory dance.
LeBron was later fined by the league for his Sam Cassell-inspired celebration.
This @KingJames celebration 😂 pic.twitter.com/lCC1cmEcPh
— Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 25, 2021
Legendary NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has made it clear that he was not a fan of LeBron’s celebratory dance move.
“Why do you need to do a stupid, childish dance? It doesn’t make sense…..GOATs don’t dance,” Kareem said.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on LeBron's big balls dance:
"Why do you need to do a stupid, childish dance? It doesn't make sense…..GOATs don't dance." pic.twitter.com/6uxAcTMHSd
— BossHogg (@6Hogg6) December 4, 2021
NBA fans are somewhat split on Abdul-Jabbar’s take.
“Old man just mad Bron coming for that all time scoring record lmaoo,” one fan tweeted.
“Kareem once punched a player mid-game lmaooooo,” another fan pointed out.
“It seems he’s finally reached his bitter old man phase,” one fan added on Twitter.
“Kareem been hating on Lebron lately I don’t like it,” another fan added.
To be fair to Kareem, the NBA didn’t really like it, either, fining LeBron $15,000 for the move.
The NBA has fined LeBron James $15,000 for his Sam Cassell celebration on a clutch 3-pointer in Lakers’ win over Indiana.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 27, 2021
LeBron and the Lakers, meanwhile, are set to host the Celtics on Tuesday night.