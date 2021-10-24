NBA World Reacts To What LeBron Said On Bench

The Lakers fell to the Suns on Friday night, dropping to 0-2 on the season. During the contest, LeBron James had some harsh words for a Phoenix player.

Suns point guard Cam Payne appeared to be getting into it with the Lakers bench late in Friday night’s victory.

LeBron had a blunt response.

“Stay humble. You was at home a year and a half ago, now you wanna pop off,” LeBron appeared to say from the bench.

LeBron was referring to Payne’s up-and-down NBA career. He’s since found a good home in Phoenix, but that wasn’t always the case.

LeBron to Cam Payne: "Stay humble. You was at home a year and a half ago, now you wanna pop off." (Via @2cool2Blog, H/T @VinoUncorked) pic.twitter.com/QpC60NEt1M — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 23, 2021

NBA fans didn’t seem to appreciate LeBron’s message, though.

“Is this guy literally telling the one who sent HIM home 4 months ago to stay humble??????????? LOOOL,” one fan tweeted.

Others, meanwhile, think LeBron had a point.

“LBJ ain’t wrong you know. Cam Payne is lucky to be on an NBA team. Let alone, a team that went to the finals,” one fan wrote.

“Mans gets a contract after bouncing around to every team you could possibly play on and now thinks he can talk to Bron,” one fan added.

The Suns can talk right now, though. Phoenix is coming off an NBA Finals appearance and is off to a 2-0 start this season. Things are good for the Western Conference franchise.

LeBron and the Lakers, meanwhile, have some work to do.