NBA World Reacts To What Magic Johnson Said Last Night

A closeup of Los Angeles Lakers great Magic Johnson addressing the media.EL SEGUNDO, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Earvin "Magic" Johnson discusses the upcoming Los Angeles Lakers' season at UCLA Health Training Center on September 20, 2018 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers have not been a very good team so far this season and franchise legend Magic Johnson isn’t happy.

Johnson, one of the greatest players in franchise history, took to social media late on Saturday night to weigh in on the team’s struggles.

The Lakers fell to the Nuggets, 133-96, on Saturday night. Los Angeles is now 21-22 on the 2021-22 season.

After being blown out by the Nuggets 133-96, we as Lakers fans can accept being outplayed but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency. Owner Jeanie Buss, you deserve better,” Johnson tweeted.

Unsurprisingly, Magic’s tweet has gone super-viral, with more than 10,000 likes. Several NBA fans have taken to social media to react.

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook was even asked about the tweet.

“Magic’s entitled to his opinion. He’s not here every day. He’s not around us every day… I have no response to that,” Westbrook said.

Times are tough in Los Angeles right now.

