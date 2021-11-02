NBA World Reacts To What Marcus Smart Said Monday

The Boston Celtics are only a couple of games into the Ime Udoka era, but the first-year head coach appears to have some major locker room issues to deal with.

Monday night, the Celtics blew a big lead against the Bulls, dropping to 2-5 on the season. Following the contest, Celtics guard Marcus Smart had some harsh words on the state of the team.

“Every team knows we’re trying to go to Jayson and Jaylen,” Smart said. “Every team is programmed and studied to stop Jayson and Jaylen. I think everybody’s scouting report is to make those guys pass the ball. They don’t want to pass the ball.”

Brown and Tatum have been scoring a lot this season, but they’ve often struggled in big moments, with poor shooting numbers.

“That’s something that they’re going to learn,” Smart said. “They’re still learning. We’re proud of the progress they’re making, but they’re going to have to make another step and find ways to not only create for themselves but create for others on this team to open up the court for them later down in the game.

“… It’s something we’ve been asking them to do, and they’re learning. We just gotta continue to help those guys do that to help our team.”

While everything Smart said might be accurate, it’s a pretty big step to say it publicly. The NBA world is very interested to see how the Celtics will move forward.

It would appear that the Celtics' Ime Udoka, seven games into his NBA head coaching career, is facing his first serious storm after Marcus Smart, among many observations in this thread, says of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown: "They don't want to pass the ball." https://t.co/i2iImDHk2l — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 2, 2021

4th quarter: Bulls 37, Celtics 9 — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 2, 2021

The 12th place Celtics are 2-5, on a 3-game losing streak, and their starting PG just called their starting SG and SF ball hogs. pic.twitter.com/qg1z3YHZ1v — Narc Gasol (@GotEm_Coach) November 2, 2021

The Bulls went on a 38-9 run against the Celtics.. pic.twitter.com/wyUtyvh4oV — Sports Gambling Guides (@SGG_hq) November 2, 2021

The Celtics led the Bulls 103-89 entering the 4th quarter last night and lost 128-114. It's the 1st time in the shot-clock era (since 1954-55) that a team lost by 14+ points after leading by 14+ entering the 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/7IuWYc1NlE — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 2, 2021

The Celtics are set to return to the floor on Wednesday night, when they take on the Orlando Magic.

It’ll be interesting to see how Boston bounces back…