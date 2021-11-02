The Spun

NBA World Reacts To What Marcus Smart Said Monday

Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum at midcourt.BOSTON, MA - MAY 28: Jayson Tatum #0 reacts with Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the Eastern Conference first round series against the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on May 28, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics are only a couple of games into the Ime Udoka era, but the first-year head coach appears to have some major locker room issues to deal with.

Monday night, the Celtics blew a big lead against the Bulls, dropping to 2-5 on the season. Following the contest, Celtics guard Marcus Smart had some harsh words on the state of the team.

“Every team knows we’re trying to go to Jayson and Jaylen,” Smart said. “Every team is programmed and studied to stop Jayson and Jaylen. I think everybody’s scouting report is to make those guys pass the ball. They don’t want to pass the ball.”

Brown and Tatum have been scoring a lot this season, but they’ve often struggled in big moments, with poor shooting numbers.

“That’s something that they’re going to learn,” Smart said. “They’re still learning. We’re proud of the progress they’re making, but they’re going to have to make another step and find ways to not only create for themselves but create for others on this team to open up the court for them later down in the game.

“… It’s something we’ve been asking them to do, and they’re learning. We just gotta continue to help those guys do that to help our team.”

While everything Smart said might be accurate, it’s a pretty big step to say it publicly. The NBA world is very interested to see how the Celtics will move forward.

The Celtics are set to return to the floor on Wednesday night, when they take on the Orlando Magic.

It’ll be interesting to see how Boston bounces back…

