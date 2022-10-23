NBA World Reacts To What Shaq Said About The Lakers

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: Former Los Angeles Lakers player Shaquille O'Neal speaks after unveiling of his statue at Staples Center March 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

It's only taken two games for the Lakers shooting ability to be seriously called into question.

After the first game, LeBron James sent a veiled message to the LA's front office talking about their lack of shooters. And during a recent episode of his "The Big Podcast," Shaq piled on.

"They are gated community gangsters," the Lakers legend said. "They have no shooters in their community. I can leave my door open, I can walk around in my underwear... When they get outside the gates they talk hard but inside the gate? They ain't got no shooters."

The NBA world reacted to Shaq's comments on over the weekend.

"Funniest Analogy I Ever Heard," one user cried.

"Went to school with some," another laughed.

"That 'oh' she did got me weak," a viewer replied.

"'Gated community gangsters' is a bar."

Explaining it as only Shaq could.