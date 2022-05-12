NBA World Reacts To What Shaq Said About Tom Brady

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 24: Former Los Angeles Lakers player Shaquille O'Neal speaks after unveiling of his statue at Staples Center March 24, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Shaq understands the infatuation Tom Brady.

After having dinner with the seven-time Super Bowl champ, the Hall of Famer and "Inside" commentator couldn't help but get swept up in the QB's looks.

"Gorgeous," Shaq told the rest of the TNT crew. "Gorgeous. G-O-R-G-I-S."

The NBA world reacted to Shaq's funny story on social media.

"This show is a national treasure. The content provided is unmatched," laughed one viewer.

"The day comes when Shaq and/or Charles ever leave, will be a sad one," commented another. "They’re 100% pure entertainment."

"This is really the best sports broadcast on TV," said another fan. "These guys are hilarious."

"I don’t want to know what life is going to be like when this show is off the air."

"They're not wrong," cried TV reporter Josh Sanders, mentioning Tom Brady.

"You don’t get this hard hitting analysis anywhere else."

"Inside the NBA" continues to be one-of-one.