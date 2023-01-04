NBA World Reacts To Zion Williamson MRI Results

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 22: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans looks on during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at Smoothie King Center on January 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

After an injury-plagued 2021, Pelicans All-Star forward Zion Williamson is reportedly expected to miss time once again.

Per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, New Orleans' leading scorer is expected to miss "multiple weeks" with a hamstring strain after exiting Monday night's loss to the 76ers in the third quarter.

NBA Twitter reacted to the news.

"RJ Barrett was always the Knicks pick," a New York fan said.

"NOOOOOOOOOOOOO," another user replied.

"This is actually sad man," another tweeted. "He's one of the most spectacular players in the NBA [right now] and he lives f---ing injured."

"The pelicans can’t have anything nice ... First [Brandon Ingram] now this."

"This would lead to Zion missing both games against Boston this season," reported Marc D'Amico. "He was inactive for the first meeting back on Nov. 18, and Celts/Pels meet for their second and final time Jan. 11 in Boston."

"Absolutely sucks for Zion. Hope he can bounce back soon [because] buddy was dominating," tweeted Mike Taddow.

Hopefully we get to see Zion back on the court before long.