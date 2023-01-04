NBA World Reacts To Zion Williamson MRI Results
After an injury-plagued 2021, Pelicans All-Star forward Zion Williamson is reportedly expected to miss time once again.
Per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, New Orleans' leading scorer is expected to miss "multiple weeks" with a hamstring strain after exiting Monday night's loss to the 76ers in the third quarter.
NBA Twitter reacted to the news.
"RJ Barrett was always the Knicks pick," a New York fan said.
"NOOOOOOOOOOOOO," another user replied.
"This is actually sad man," another tweeted. "He's one of the most spectacular players in the NBA [right now] and he lives f---ing injured."
"The pelicans can’t have anything nice ... First [Brandon Ingram] now this."
"This would lead to Zion missing both games against Boston this season," reported Marc D'Amico. "He was inactive for the first meeting back on Nov. 18, and Celts/Pels meet for their second and final time Jan. 11 in Boston."
"Absolutely sucks for Zion. Hope he can bounce back soon [because] buddy was dominating," tweeted Mike Taddow.
Hopefully we get to see Zion back on the court before long.