NBA World Reacts To Today’s Scheduling News

The NBA schedule continues to be affected by the most recent wave of positive COVID-19 tests.

On Wednesday, the league announced the postponement of two more scheduled contests: Bulls vs. Raptors and Nets vs. Trail Blazers.

Chicago and Toronto were scheduled to play later this evening. Brooklyn and Portland were set to tipoff on Thursday night.

Sources: The Chicago Bulls-Toronto Raptors game tonight has been postponed. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 22, 2021

League has announced now https://t.co/hOxDc0hZCG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 22, 2021

The Raptors are currently in the midst of a widespread outbreak. Earlier today, OG Anunoby became the eighth Toronto player to be ruled out on health and safety protocols: joining Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Dalano Banton, Malachi Flynn, and Precious Achiuwa.

Many NBA fans feel this decision was a long time coming.

“Should’ve been done the moment the raptors reported having an outbreak,” one fan wrote.

“This should have been decided before the flight took off!” another added.

FINALLY… Took em long enough 😂 Let’s get back healthy and pick up that momentum 💪🏼 #WeTheNorth https://t.co/Lrey1SSrDo — Rach (@rachmufc7) December 22, 2021

The Nets have been dealing with COVID-19 issues for quite some time now. With 10 players currently in health and safety protocols — including Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving — Brooklyn has now postponed each of its last three games.

“NBA cant risk that Nets Lakers primetime xmas day,” one fan wrote of the postponements.

“The NBA needs a 14 day shutdown but instead they’re gonna postpone games with title contenders while making non-contenders play with guys signed off the street,” another added.

Damn. This the Nets 3rd postponed game in a row 😩 https://t.co/yXB6oZfzrL — King J 🤴🏿 (@JMaine518) December 22, 2021

The NBA currently has more than 80 players in health and safety protocols.

Neither Brooklyn or Toronto have the required number of active players (8) to be eligible to play. These postponements with be the eighth and ninth of the month.