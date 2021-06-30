Another superstar will miss time due to injury in this year’s NBA postseason.

According to ESPN NBA insiders Malika Andrews and Adrian Wojnarowski, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young will be unavailable for tonight’s Game 4 matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Young, who’s averaging a staggering 29.8 points per game in his first playoffs, suffered a deep bone bruise in his right foot after tweaking his ankle in the closing minute of the third quarter in Game 3. The injury occurred when he stepped back on the foot of referee Sean Wright.

The third-year superstar has reportedly “exhausted every avenue” to try to play tonight, but a “severe lack of mobility” and “significant degree of pain” will keep him sidelined for a consequential Game 4 in Atlanta.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to the upsetting news.

I dont even wanna watch this series without Trae Young — KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) June 29, 2021

When Trae Young see the ref that messed up his ankle pic.twitter.com/xBxA6lhNGF — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 29, 2021

Hawks fans to the ref that injured Trae Young pic.twitter.com/l9uC7T3hNj — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 28, 2021

Trae Young is out but the hawks still need our help! Roll call! pic.twitter.com/K7bTANiH6j — Kofie (@Kofie) June 29, 2021

a reminder that "bone bruise" is high on the list of injuries that are worse than they sound. https://t.co/ewGE6rtG38 — bomani (@bomani_jones) June 29, 2021

Hate to see that ATL has no shot because of the Trae Young injury. Injuries really are the worst. Ruined the season and postseason this year. — Josh ⚖️ (@JLtheJD) June 29, 2021

AD groin

Murray ACL

Kawhi knee Harden hamstring

Kyrie ankle

Trae Young ankle That is the story of a Suns vs Bucks Finals. — Guru (@DrGuru_) June 28, 2021

With a 2-1 lead in the series, the Bucks will look to capitalize on Young’s absence and get one step closer to the Finals.

Game 4 will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET.