NBA World Reacts to Trae Young Injury News

Trae Young playing for the Atlanta Hawks.BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 14: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks dribbles against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter at TD Garden on December 14, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Another superstar will miss time due to injury in this year’s NBA postseason.

According to ESPN NBA insiders Malika Andrews and Adrian Wojnarowski, Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young will be unavailable for tonight’s Game 4 matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Young, who’s averaging a staggering 29.8 points per game in his first playoffs, suffered a deep bone bruise in his right foot after tweaking his ankle in the closing minute of the third quarter in Game 3. The injury occurred when he stepped back on the foot of referee Sean Wright.

The third-year superstar has reportedly “exhausted every avenue” to try to play tonight, but a “severe lack of mobility” and “significant degree of pain” will keep him sidelined for a consequential Game 4 in Atlanta.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to the upsetting news.

With a 2-1 lead in the series, the Bucks will look to capitalize on Young’s absence and get one step closer to the Finals.

Game 4 will tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.