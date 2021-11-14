NBA World Reacts To The Viral Michael Jordan Video

Michael Jordan hasn’t played professional basketball in a couple of decades, but the competitive fire is very clearly still in the Charlotte Hornets owner.

The legendary Chicago Bulls star was heated with one of his players earlier this weekend.

Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. took a 3-pointer with a lot of time remaining on the shot clock. The Hornets were up by seven with less than a minute to go.

Video of Jordan’s reaction to the shot has gone viral.

Michael Jordan was HEATED that Kelly Oubre took a 3 with 17 on the shot clock up 7 instead of running the clock down. pic.twitter.com/sN6zsuOmki — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 13, 2021

Having Michael Jordan upset with your basketball decision has to be a pretty bad feeling.

Some, though, are defending Oubre.

“It’s not his fault. Dude came from golden state and Kerr teaches them to shoot working the first ten seconds of the shot kick, similar to Steve nash in Phoenix. They all are taught to play like that. So it’s a habit with him he gotta unlearn it,” one fan suggested.

That logic might apply if it was a different time in the game. However, with less than a minute left, you should know better.

Others, meanwhile, are joking about how Jordan will punish Oubre…

Michael Jordan waiting in his office for Kelly Oubre Jr. pic.twitter.com/e5lqT4TGMj — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 13, 2021

Oubre, 25, is having a solid season. He’s averaging 14.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 43 percent from the field.

The Hornets are 7-7 on the year.