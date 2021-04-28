The Golden State Warriors entered tonight’s matchup with the Dallas Mavericks ready to prove they belong among this year’s top-10 playoff teams in the West.

While the original plan was to take down the Mavs and claim a 2-1 series tiebreaker, that goal is already looking out of reach in the first half. At the end of the first quarter, their score had already been tripled with a count of 36-12. Through the final 8:40 of the first period, the Warriors failed to notch a single point — missing a mind-boggling 17 straight shots that resulted in a 28-0 run for Dallas.

Currently trailing by more than 30 points, Golden State only scored 29 points heading into the locker room. The halftime score is an extremely lopsided 62-29 in favor of Dallas.

Further proving Steph Curry’s importance to the team, the Mavericks’ bench is currently outscoring the Warriors’ bench 28-6. Curry has logged a team-high 12 points and Luka Doncic a game-high 16 at the half.

NBA fans from around the league are taking to Twitter to react to the shocking blowout.

The Warriors just scored 0 points in the final 8:40 of the first quarter vs Dallas. Missed 17 straight shots in a jaw-dropping drought to open what's their most important game of the season, playoff positioning wise. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 28, 2021

Other than this little run, Warriors-Mavericks has been pretty competitive. (⁦@ESPNStatsInfo⁩ graphic) pic.twitter.com/JCZysfbmX2 — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 28, 2021

Of note: The Warriors committed 12 turnovers, the Mavs hit nine 3s in 19 attempts, Doncic has nearly as many assists (4) as the Warriors (5), and Willie Cauley-Stein was +30. The Mavs' bench scored 28 points. The Warriors' team scored 29. Good start, you could say. — Bobby Karalla (@bobbykaralla) April 28, 2021

Warriors not named Steph in the 1st quarter 4 points

2-15 FG

0-6 3P

4 turnovers — Antonin (@antonin_org) April 28, 2021

Steph Curry is on pace to score 32 points vs. Mavs tonight. The Warriors are on pace to score 48. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) April 28, 2021

Not sure how the Warriors can justify a single possession in which Curry is on the floor and doesn’t touch the ball, let alone multiple such possessions in a row. — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) April 28, 2021

The Warriors are in tough after a 29-point 1st half. 😬 pic.twitter.com/YKsMiZCuNW — theScore Bet (@theScoreBet) April 28, 2021

Currently hanging on to the final No. 10 spot in the Western Conference playoff race, this presumed Warriors loss has some implications. With a loss tonight, Golden State slip further down the ladder to just three games ahead of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Mavericks on the other hand are solidly in position to enter this year’s postseason run. With a soon-to-be 34-27 record, Dallas is firmly in the No. 6 position just a few games back from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Earlier this season, the Mavs blew out the Clippers by 51 points. Just last night, they dropped a game to a Sacramento Kings team without De’Aaron Fox — showing the humbling up-and-down nature of today’s NBA.