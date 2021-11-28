NBA World Shocked By James Harden On Saturday Night

It’s not very often that you see an NBA home crowd boo its own superstar at home, but that’s what happened in Brooklyn on Saturday night.

The Nets lost to the Phoenix Suns, 113-107, on Saturday evening. The Suns won their 16th game in a row, taking down the Nets on the road.

It was a rough night for James Harden.

Harden, who’s had an up-and-down season so far in Brooklyn, struggled with turnovers. He finished the game with 7 turnovers and 12 points on 4 of 15 shooting.

Yikes.

Nets fans start booing Harden after this turnover. 😳 pic.twitter.com/RD5zL20uX9 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 28, 2021

NBA fans took to social media to react.

“KD left Steph for this LMFAOOOO,” one fan wrote.

“He’s being asked to do too much. KD needs to step up and lead the team,” another fan wrote on Twitter.

“Philly would never boo their own players,” one fan joked on Twitter.

“Watching James Harden turn into Druski with handles in real time is wild as hell,” another fan wrote on social media.

It’s a very bizarre scene, that’s for sure.

Nets fans booed after James Harden's 7th turnover of the night. pic.twitter.com/iaaF39OAVn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 28, 2021

The Nets dropped to 14-6 with the loss on Saturday night. They’ll need Harden to regain his All-NBA form if they’re going to make a serious run at a championship.