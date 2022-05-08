NBA World Stunned By Chris Paul's Mistake Sunday

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 11: Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns reacts against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half in Game Three of the NBA Finals at Fiserv Forum on July 11, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The NBA world is pretty stunned by Chris Paul's mistake in Game 4 of the second round series on Sunday.

Paul is one of the smartest players in the league, but he made a costly mistake before halftime on Sunday afternoon.

The Phoenix Suns point guard picked up his fourth foul right before halftime against the Dallas Mavericks. It was a crushing, stunning mistake.

The NBA world is pretty stunned to see a player of Paul's caliber make a mistake like that.

"Stunning mental mistake by Chris Paul to pick up his fourth foul just before the halftime buzzer by chasing an offensive rebound. Luka Doncic might have embellished the contact a bit, but CP3 can surely respect that," ESPN's Tim MacMahon tweeted.

Paul has only fouled out of three playoff games during his lengthy NBA career. He'll be putting that number to the test on Sunday, though.

Phoenix is leading Dallas, 2-1, heading into Game 4 of the Western Conference second round series.