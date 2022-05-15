NBA World Stunned By Grant Williams' Performance Sunday

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 15: Grant Williams #12 of the Boston Celtics reacts after making a three point basket during the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game Seven of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 15, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Grant Williams has been a one-man wrecking crew for the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon.

Williams currently leads the team in scoring with 27 points as the Celtics look to dethrone the defending champs (Milwaukee Bucks).

He's hit seven three-pointers to help the Celtics build a big lead in the fourth quarter of Game 7. As of this writing, Boston is currently up by 24.

The NBA world is stunned that Williams has been able to be this good when it matters most.

With a win, the Celtics will move on to play the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Final.

Jayson Tatum is currently second on the team in points with 23 and is followed closely by Jaylen Brown (19 points), Payton Pritchard (12 points, and Marcus Smart (11 points).

You can watch the rest of this game on ABC.