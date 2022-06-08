NBC Announces Official Decision On Drew Brees

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Drew Brees stands on the sideline during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Just a few weeks ago, a report suggested Drew Brees would not be back with NBC Sports for the 2022 NFL season.

At the time, Brees refuted the report, suggesting he has not made a decision on his broadcasting future. "Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided," Brees tweeted.

Well, now fans know for sure. In a phone interview with the Associated Press, NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua confirmed that Brees will not be back with NBC for the 2022 season.

From the Associated Press:

"The unbelievable busyness of an NFL career and then really not taking a break at all and launching right in with us with both Notre Dame football and the NFL, it was certainly an around-the-clock assignment,” Bevacqua said. “This was definitely a lifestyle choice for him, which is totally understandable."

Bevacqua made it clear there was a "learning curve" for Brees, but that he improved every week.

"It was a new role and everyone has a learning curve. I think he did an unbelievable job with Notre Dame and improved every week,” Bevacqua said. “He was always unbelievably prepared, curious about how things were handled and the work that went into it."

What will Drew Brees do next?