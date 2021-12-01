The Spun

NBC, Cris Collinsworth Reportedly Negotiating Lucrative New Contract

Cris Collinsworth smiling in front of a promo for the Super Bowl.INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC game analyst Cris Collinsworth looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

NBC Sports is reportedly deep into its contract negotiations with Sunday Night Football analyst Cris Collinsworth.

And per the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, Collinsworth wants the proverbial “bag” in light of Tony Romo’s massive 10-year, $180 million deal.

The two sides are reportedly working on an agreement that would pay the 16-time Emmy Award winner somewhere in the $12.5 million range and keep him with the Peacock through 2025.

 

Collinsworth’s deal isn’t exactly Romo money, but it’s still in the upper echelons of sports broadcasting.

As for his partner in the SNF booth, the legendary Al Michaels’ contract expires after this year’s Super Bowl.

NBC’s plan, reportedly, is for Mike Tirico to take over for Michaels as the full-time play-by-play voice on Sunday nights starting in 2022.

The 77-year-old Michaels could then be offered a reduced role with the network, calling select games throughout the season. This would include at least one playoff game.

If Collinsworth and NBC close the deal, that would put him in line to call the network’s next Super Bowl broadcast in 2025. If not, former Saints QB Drew Brees could be in line to take over the No. 1 spot in the future.

About Daniel Bates

Daniel is an intern at The Spun.