NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Tony Dungy After Controversial Tweet

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: Former NFL Coach Tony Dungy speaks during the 2019 Athletes in Action/Bart Starr award at the 32nd Annual Super Bowl Breakfast during Super Bowl LIII week on February 2, 2019 at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, former NFL head coach Tony Dungy made headlines when he decided to respond to a statement from Rep. Sandra Feist that argued menstrual products should be available in all school bathrooms.

"There are a lot of schools that are moving towards gender-neutral bathrooms, and if we add ‘female,’ we might become obsolete very quickly," Feist said. "Second, not all students who menstruate are female. We need to make sure all students have access to these products. There are obviously less non-female menstruating students and therefore their usage will be much lower. That was actually calculated into the cost of this."

Dungy, who has been outspoken against most LGBTQ movements in the past, responded. "That’s nothing," Dungy wrote on Twitter. "Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for the students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student’s needs."

Dungy went on to delete the tweet, but screenshots were captured and his comment quickly went viral on social media.

Despite the controversial nature of his comment, he'll still be on NBC's football coverage this weekend.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated, Dungy will be on air today.

NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports Illustrated‘s Jimmy Traina.

Is NBC making the right decision?