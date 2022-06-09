NBC Finds Replacement For Drew Brees: Fans React

FOXBOROUGH, MA - AUGUST 25: New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett during New England Patriots New York Giants joint training camp on August 25, 2021, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NBC has hired Drew Brees' replacement after he decided to leave "Football Night in America" a few weeks ago.

Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett will be taking his place.

There's also a chance that Garrett replaces Brees as the color commentator for Notre Dame games, but nothing has been agreed to yet, per Marchand.

Garrett has already been doing work with the USFL for the network during the spring. He's been calling some of the games with Jac Collinsworth, son of Cris Collinsworth.

Fans gave some mixed reviews after this news came out from Marchand.

"Bland to blander. Is NBC even trying?" one fan asked.

"Good for him. I always liked Jason Garrett the person," another fan tweeted.

Garrett coached the Cowboys for 10 seasons and finished with a record of 85-67. He was then the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants for less than two seasons before he got let go.