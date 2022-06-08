NBC Makes Decision On Drew Brees: Fans React

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 20: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints reacts against the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 20, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

On Wednesday morning, the football world learned that Drew Brees will not return to NBC as an analyst next season.

In a phone interview with the Associated Press, NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua confirmed that Brees will not be back with NBC for the 2022 season.

"The unbelievable busyness of an NFL career and then really not taking a break at all and launching right in with us with both Notre Dame football and the NFL, it was certainly an around-the-clock assignment,” Bevacqua said. “This was definitely a lifestyle choice for him, which is totally understandable."

It didn't take fans long to start responding to the news. They're ready to see what's next for the former NFL star.

"So that leaves, philanthropy and business, playing football, playing pickleball, coaching his kids, and/or golfing as remaining options! Can't wait to see what's next," one fan said.

Others believe the latest news means that Drew Brees is gearing up for an NFL comeback.

"He’s absolutely going back to the Saints," another fan said.

Brees has not announced what his next step will be, but spending more time with family could be at the top of his list.