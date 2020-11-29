NBC Will Have A New Host For ‘Sunday Night Football’ Tomorrow

The Green Bay Packers are scheduled to host the Chicago Bears in an NFC North showdown on Sunday Night Football tomorrow.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, NBC’s Sunday Night Football telecast will be different than normal.

NBC will reportedly have Ahmad Fahreed filling in as the host for the Football Night In America pregame show. Fahreed is filling in for Liam McHugh, who will be out on Sunday night.

Mike Tirico normally hosts the pregame show, but he’ll be calling the game.

Ahmed Fareed will host NBC's Football Night in America pregame on Sunday as Liam McHugh is out. Mike Tirico, the regular host, is calling the SNF game. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) November 29, 2020

The game is a big one, as both teams remain in the NFC playoff hunt.

Lambeau Field won’t be as raucous as normal, though. Green Bay has instituted new fan policies due to COVID-19.

Aaron Rodgers said this week that he can’t wait until Lambeau Field is back rocking.

“I am a big fan of ‘Roll Out the Barrel,'” Rodgers said. “I can’t say the sentiment is echoed by every one of our coaches and players, but s—, I’m one of the old guys, so I enjoy the traditions like that. I hope they do that. I hope they put up the beer races. I hope we can get more than 500 or 600 down the stretch, fanwise.

“Shoot, it’s going to be nice having anybody in the stands besides John Kuhn. I did want to mention he reached out to me and said he would not be taking his shirt off for the games, regardless of temperature or money that myself and [former teammate Mark Tauscher] might be able to put together.”

Green Bay and Chicago are scheduled to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on NBC.