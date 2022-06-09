NBC Reportedly Decides On Replacement For Drew Brees

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Drew Brees stands on the sideline during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

NBC has reportedly already picked its replacement for Drew Brees on Football Night in America.

Brees spent just one year working for NBC, but the two have decided to split ways this off-season.

According to a report, former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will replace Brees.

"NEWS: Jason Garrett will replace Drew Brees on NBC's NFL pregame show, "Football Night in America," The Post has learned," said Andrew Marchand.

Garrett may also end up taking Brees' spot as the lead analyst on Notre Dame football games on NBC, although that's still unconfirmed.

"Garrett could still also succeed Brees as NBC’s Notre Dame game analyst, but a final decision has not been made there yet, according to sources," Marchand added, via the New York Post.

Earlier this off-season, Brees denied that his days at NBC were over. Though, he did leave that door open.

“Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided,” Brees tweeted. “I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know.”

The rumors are true. Brees is out; Garrett is up to the plate.