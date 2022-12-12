NBC Reportedly Makes Decision On Its Big Ten Host

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 26: General view of the Big Ten Conference logo seen on the field during the 2022 Big Ten Conference Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 26, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

NBC's Maria Taylor is reportedly headed back to college, the New York Post says.

Per the Post's Andrew Marchand, “NBC plans to use Taylor as its studio host on Saturdays for its forthcoming Big Ten package this fall, according to sources.”

Adding, “NBC’s Big Ten package will be in prime time next year. The conference will program its top games in a relay from Fox Sports [noon] to CBS [3:30 PM] to NBC at night.”

Taylor joined the network last year as the first ever woman to host "Football Night in America" after working on ESPN's "College GameDay" and serving as a sideline reporter.

The Big Ten signed a massive media rights deal this summer that will bring the conference's games to NBC, Peacock, CBS, FOX and FS1 for the next seven years, worth up to a reported $8 billion.

Now Taylor will add another great accomplishment to her rising broadcasting career.