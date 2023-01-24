NBC Reportedly Sent Memo About Tony Dungy Controversy

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 02: Former NFL Coach Tony Dungy speaks during the 2019 Athletes in Action/Bart Starr award at the 32nd Annual Super Bowl Breakfast during Super Bowl LIII week on February 2, 2019 at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NBC has reportedly addressed Tony Dungy's anti-transgender remarks internally.

The broadcaster has since deleted a post spreading a debunked conspiracy theory about schools "putting litter boxes in school bathrooms for students who identify as cats." According to The Washington Post's Kevin B. Blackistone, the network sent a memo to staff members condemning Dungy's remarks.

"NBC Sports does not support or condone the views expressed in the tweet and we have made that clear to Tony," the memo said. "Our company has long and proudly supported LGBTQ+ rights and works hard to ensure that all of our employees are seen, acknowledged, recognized, and respected."

Dungy apologized to his Football Night in America colleagues. He also issued a statement on Twitter over the weekend.

"As a Christian, I want to be a force for love to everyone," Dungy wrote. "A force for healing and reconciliation-not for animosity."

However, Dungy still plans to attend a conference led by a pastor who called homosexuality "three times worse than smoking." He also invoked Damar Hamlin's medical emergency to make a case against abortion at a rally last Friday.

Dungy has raised money for anti-gay organizations and said in 2014 that he wouldn't have drafted Michael Sam, the NFL's first openly gay player, because he "wouldn't want to deal with all of it."

The former head coach remained part of NBC's studio coverage for Saturday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars.