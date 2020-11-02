NBC Reportedly Has 1 Major Competitor For ‘Sunday Night Football’

NBC has been home to Sunday Night Football since 2006, but the network is reportedly facing major competition for the game’s television rights.

New York Post media insider Andrew Marchand is reporting that ABC/Disney/ESPN has emerged as a potential suitor for the Sunday Night Football television rights.

The NFL could have its new TV deals completed by the end of the year and the Sunday Night Football rights are a major piece of that. The best game of each NFL week – save for last night’s Cowboys-Eagles game – usually takes place on Sunday night.

Marchand had details on the Sunday Night Football situation:

If Disney were able to swipe “Sunday Night Football” from NBC, it would likely place it on ABC. In such a scenario, NBC would still be in play for Monday or Thursday night action. Both Disney and NBC could try for Fox and CBS’ Sunday afternoon packages. Those could be safest with the NFL able to extract top dollar from Fox and CBS, while not messing with success of the setup of producing multiple games. Both networks currently pay more than a billion, but not near what ESPN pays.

It would be interesting to see what ABC does for a broadcasting team if it gets the Sunday Night Football rights.

NEWS: Disney/ABC/ESPN in billion dollar battle with NBC for Sunday Night Football, The Post has learned.https://t.co/noDJLHfhwV — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) November 2, 2020

Marchand notes that the rights for the game are up following the 2022-23 Super Bowl.

It’s shaping up to be a really interesting year in the NFL, both on and off the field.