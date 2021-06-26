NC State Forced Out Of College World Series Due To Protocols

Less than 24 hours after NC State had to compete against Vanderbilt with just 13 players, the program received devastating news about its College World Series matchup that was originally scheduled for this weekend.

On Saturday morning, the NCAA declared the upcoming NC State-Vanderbilt game a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. Since the Wolfpack’s season is officially over, the Commodores have advanced to the CWS championship round.

College baseball fans are furious with the NCAA because it made this decision early on Saturday morning. It was a brutal wake-up call for NC State’s team to say the least.

“The NCAA and the committee regret that NC State’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to continue in the championship in which they earned the right to participate,” the NCAA said in a statement. “Because of privacy issues, we cannot provide further details.”

Here’s the full statement from the NCAA:

NCAA Statement from Division I Baseball Committee: The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee has declared the Vanderbilt-NC State Men’s College World Series game scheduled for Saturday, June 26 at 1 p.m. Central time a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. #CWS pic.twitter.com/amxdQwkQ6l — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 26, 2021

NC State coach Elliott Avent shared his thoughts on the NCAA’s decision. As you’d expect, he’s heartbroken that his players won’t get the chance to advance to the championship round.

“This is a heartbreaking situation and I’m gutted for everyone involved and for all those that were captivated by the heart and fight of this team,” Avent said. “Our medical staff and our players have been incredible this season with all they’ve done to keep us safe and get us ready to play, day in and day out. I love this team and this past month, many people that got to watch them, fell in love with them as well. Although we’re all heartbroken, this team will never be forgotten and will live in the hearts of Wolfpack and baseball fans forever.”

The championship round for the CWS will begin on Monday, as Vanderbilt will face either Texas or Mississippi State.