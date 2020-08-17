The NCAA is watching closely as the ACC, Big 12 and SEC attempt to play college football later this fall.

The three Power 5 conferences are pushing on, despite the Big Ten and Pac-12 postponing their seasons to winter or spring 2021.

The NCAA’s Chief Medical Officer appeared on The Dan Patrick Show on Monday afternoon and made it clear that he’ll be watching those leagues closely.

“A month from now when (ACC/SEC/B12) are contemplating starting their schedule, we’ll see where they are. They have to follow the mandates in place. That would setup a confrontation if the mandates aren’t being followed,” he said.

Hainline also addressed the idea of “liability” being a reason behind college sports getting postponed.

“Liability has been thrown around a lot… but we’re in the middle of a pandemic and the entire country needs to awaken and say ‘What can each one of us do individually to do the right thing. Liability is one part of it but I think it goes way, way beyond that,” he told Patrick.

Ultimately, it will be up to the ACC, Big 12 and SEC. The NCAA does not control the College Football Playoff.

However, it will be interesting to see what happens if the NCAA believes those conferences are acting irresponsibly.

The next few weeks will be critical. Can these conferences avoid COVID-19 outbreaks on campus as students return? That will be the key.