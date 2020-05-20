The Spun

NCAA Announces Decision On 1-Time Transfer Rule

The NCAA announced on Wednesday night a decision on the one-time transfer exemption rule, via an official release.

The one-time transfer exemption rule will not be in place for the 2020-21 college season, but it could be made official for 2021-22.

The NCAA announced on Wednesday that a new transfer resolution will be approved by January 2021. The Division 1 Council announced that it plans to “adopt by January a comprehensive legislative package creating uniform, modernized rules governing eligibility after transfer for student-athletes in all sports.”

This is a significant step for college athletics. A one-time transfer exemption rule would allow for major athletes to transfer from one school to another and not have to sit out a full year.

Currently, athletes are only allowed to play immediately if they’re graduate transfers, or if they get a waiver from the NCAA.

The one-time transfer rule won’t be in place for 2020-21, but it looks like it could be for 2021-22.

From the NCAA:

The Council committed to work with conferences, schools, the Division I Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, the Division I Committee on Academics and other committees to form a permanent legislative solution

Currently, Division I rules permit student-athletes in all sports except baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, football and men’s ice hockey to immediately compete after a first transfer. Reliance on the waiver process for student-athletes in those five sports has put enormous strain on a historically collaborative process built to handle extenuating circumstances.

You can view the full release here.

