NCAA Announces Decision On 2022 Basketball Tournaments

With college basketball regular season games being canceled and postponed left and right, and several college football bowl games being axed, many are wondering about the status of the 2022 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.

Wednesday night, the NCAA made it clear that they are proceeding as planned with the tournaments.

NCAA senior vice president Dan Gavitt, who’s in charge of basketball, told Andy Katz that everything is proceeding as planned.

“At this point, we are continuing the planning for the NCAA basketball championships with the normal format, schedule and multiple host sites,’’ said Gavitt.

“We are certainly closely monitoring the unfortunate and sudden COVID spike and will consider any adjustments as necessary for the health, safety and success of the championships. However, despite the current challenges we’re experiencing in college basketball, the solutions to these problems during this phase of the pandemic are likely quite different than the dramatic championship format changes we had to adopt last year.”

The men’s Final Four is scheduled to be played in New Orleans, while the women’s Final Four is set for Minneapolis.

2022 NCAA DI men's and women's basketball tournaments to be played as scheduled | https://t.co/5W4P0z50BV https://t.co/Amsk3u4fk8 — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) December 30, 2021

Of course, a lot can change between now and March, but for now, the NCAA is planning on holding the 2022 basketball tournaments as normal.