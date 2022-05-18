NCAA Announces Decision On Scholarship Restrictions

(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The NCAA is making a major change to its rules regarding scholarships for college football players that is set to be implemented very soon.

In a new ruling passed by the Division I Council on Wednesday, the NCAA will eliminate the limit on scholarship football players for a single recruiting class. The current number is 25.

Under the new rule, colleges can recruit as many players for scholarship as they want up to the overall roster limit of 85. In years past, a school that lost 30-40 players in a given year could only give new scholarships to 25.

This new rule will allow schools that lose players via the transfer portal to replenish their roster faster and easier than ever. But as you can imagine, it's receiving a mixed reaction from college football fans.

Some believe that this change will make it harder than ever for walk-ons to earn a scholarship. On the other hand, it's expected to help high school signees who may have missed out on joining their dream school due to transfers.

No person in college football is more likely to benefit from this than Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Losing players to the transfer portal and not having the means to replace them has been one of the few weaknesses his program has faced in the transfer portal era.

Now the most successful head coach in college football history has effectively created a revolving door of elite talents for his program.

Are you for or against this new change in scholarship restrictions?