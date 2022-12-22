NCAA Announces Significant Change To The Recruiting Process

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the football world learned of a significant change to the recruiting rules.

According to a report from ESPN, the NCAA approved a "blanket waiver" in the FBS and FCS football subdivisions to allow for more official visits. Programs will now have 70 visits instead of 56.

"The NCAA has approved a blanket waiver in FBS and FCS football to "increase the institutional limits on official visits by 14 (e.g., 56 to 70) during the period of April 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023," per an NCAA memo obtained by ESPN," ESPN's Pete Thamel said.

Thamel also explained the reasoning behind the change.

The NCAA reasoning is that all the rule changes -- one-time transfer exception, Transfer Portal, blanket waiver of initial counter, etc. -- has necessitated this "one-time, limited relief." NCAA FOC will gather more info to "consider whether to recommend a legislative change."

What do you think of the move?