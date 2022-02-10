Lia Thomas will apparently be eligible to compete at the NCAA Championships this coming March.

The NCAA announced on Thursday that no changes have been made to the testosterone threshold for transgender women. It appears that means Thomas can compete at the NCAA Championships next month.

“There will be no changes to the NCAA’s previously approved testosterone threshold for transgender women to compete at the 2022 women’s swimming and diving championships, based on the recommendation of the Administrative Subcommittee of the Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports to the NCAA Board of Governors. The Administrative Subcommittee discussed the previously approved NCAA testosterone threshold (10 nmol/L) on Monday after USA Swimming updated its policy last week,” the NCAA announced.

CSMAS subcommittee recommends no additional changes to testosterone threshold for transgender women at the 2022 women’s swimming and diving championships: https://t.co/S1B4MCoaB1 pic.twitter.com/twFCZUdUfd — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) February 10, 2022

As noted by trusted sports writer Pat Forde, this appears to be good news for Thomas.

Significant development regarding Lia Thomas’ eligibility to compete at NCAA championships in March: https://t.co/hBINPHfY6s — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) February 10, 2022

The Ivy League made a similar decision on Lia Thomas’ eligibility earlier this month.

“The recent rule changes do not impact Lia’s eligibility for this month’s Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships as the effective date for this unprecedented midseason NCAA policy change begins with the 2022 NCAA Winter Championships,” an Ivy League spokesperson told Swimming World.

Thomas will be competing at the Ivy League and, potentially, the NCAA Championships in coming weeks.