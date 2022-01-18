The Spun

NCAA Announces Significant Spring Football News

The NCAA has announced that they have recommended two new proposals regarding contact for spring football practices.

One proposal is that full contact would be limited to no more than 75 minutes in any one practice that doesn’t involve a scrimmage.

The other proposal would be to not allow back-to-back days of practices that have full contact.

Per the press release, these recommendations must be approved by the Division I Council, which is scheduled to meet on Wednesday.

The other rules from last year’s spring practices won’t be changed and those include 15 on-field practices being held, full contact may not occur until a third practice, and practices can be conducted over a 34-day period.

These two proposals are also likely due to player safety as the NCAA wants to trim down the number of injuries that are seen each year in spring practices.

An announcement on implementing these proposals could come directly after Wednesday’s meeting.

