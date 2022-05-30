NCAA Announces Top 4 Seeds For Baseball Tournament

OMAHA, NE - JUNE 24: The NCAA logo is shown on the field before the Oregon State Beavers game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during game one of the NCAA College World Series Baseball Championship at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 24, 2006 in Omaha, Nebraska. The Tar Heels defeated the Beavers 4-3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The NCAA has revealed the four schools that have the top four overall seeds as the road to Omaha gets underway.

Oregon State and Stanford from the Pac-12 are two of the top seeds, followed by Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

The latest top 25 poll was released last week and it had Tennessee at that top spot with a 49-7 overall record.

Virginia Tech slotted in at the two spot with a 40-11 record, while Stanford and Oregon State had 37-14 and 41-13 records respectively.

All four teams will host regional tournaments which will get underway in a couple of days.

Assuming all four win their regional, they'll advance to the super regional where they'd have to win two out of three games against a winner of a different regional.

The winners of the super regionals will then advance to the College World Series, which takes place in Omaha, Nebraska.