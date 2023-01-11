NCAA Makes Decision On Proposed Colorado Week 0 Opener

Fans hoping for a Week 0 matchup between Colorado and Arizona State may be disappointed by the latest report.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, "There will not be a Week 0 game in Boulder between Colorado and Arizona State, as the Football Oversight Committee denied the request."

Thamel says he was told the reason is that they applied for a waiver to avoid playing nine consecutive weeks.

Thamel followed-up that the FOC ruled Tuesday that since many teams play nine straight weeks, it was too big of an exception loophole to open.

Buffaloes fans didn't seem thrilled with the news on Twitter.

"Stupid NCAA," a CU account replied.

"It’s official, no Week 0 matchup for Colorado and ASU," said DNVR.com's Jake Schwanitz.

"If we really care about the health of the players, then just let teams play in Week 0 if they want to give them an extra week off during the season," another commented.

How are you feeling about the NCAA's ruling?