NCAA Makes Ruling On Georgia Basketball Player Jailyn Ingram

Jailyn Ingram will return to Georgia this season.

According to Marc Weiszer of Athens Banner-Herald, Bulldogs coach Mike White said the NCAA granted the forward's request for an extra year of eligibility.

After five seasons at Florida Atlantic, Ingram transferred to Georgia with an extra year awarded to all players because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He averaged 10.7 points and 6.0 points through nine games before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Per UGASports.com's Anthony Dasher, White is excited to welcome back the 24-year-old for his seventh season of college basketball.

"He’s going to bring a lot of experience," White said. "In all of the spring meetings that I had with players, he was a guy who was pointed to as much as anyone in terms of his voice in the locker room and being an extension of the staff."

Georgia struggled mightily without Ingram, finishing the season 6-26 with only one victory in 18 SEC games.