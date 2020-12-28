The NCAA Is Getting Crushed For ‘Mask Madness’ Idea

The NCAA is often criticized for being somewhat tone-deaf on major issues. An example of this surfaced on Monday morning.

According to reports, the NCAA has filed a trademark for “Mask Madness.”

Josh Gerben, a trademark law expert, shared the news on Twitter. He says that the “Mask Madness” trademark application indicates two things:

The NCAA will sell “Mask Madness” face masks. The NCAA will start a “Mask Madness” public awareness campaign to promote the benefits of wearing a mask.

While No. 2 is obviously a good thing, the NCAA is facing criticism for No. 1.

The NCAA has filed a trademark for MASK MADNESS. The filing, made on December 23, indicates the NCAA will: 1. Sell "MASK MADNESS" branded face masks. 2. Start a "MASK MADNESS" public awareness campaign to promote the benefits of wearing a mask.#NCAA #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/ODTBZykMfk — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) December 28, 2020

“Making them play, giving them no cash, and now this in a pandemic season lol NCAA is gross,” one fan tweeted of the NCAA.

“This is f—–g pathetic. They are gonna pocket this cash, aren’t they,” another fan added.

USA TODAY college sports reporter Dan Wolken reacted to the trademark application on Twitter. He has a suggestion for the NCAA.

“I feel like the NCAA would get dunked on 75% less if they just had a VP of common sense in the building. Nobody there looked at plans to monetize “Mask Madness” and said…’Maybe we should pass on that one?'” he tweeted.

I feel like the NCAA would get dunked on 75% less if they just had a VP of common sense in the building. Nobody there looked at plans to monetize “Mask Madness” and said…”Maybe we should pass on that one?” — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 28, 2020

He’s not wrong.

The NCAA Tournament is currently scheduled to be played in a bubble-type atmosphere in the Indianapolis area in March.