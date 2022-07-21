NCAA Proposes Change To College Football Transfer Portal

PALO ALTO, CA - NOVEMBER 27: A close up view of an American football leaning on the goal line marker on the field at Stanford Stadium before an NCAA football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Stanford Cardinal on November 27, 2021 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images) David Madison/Getty Images

One of the main criticisms against the new era of college football is the overuse of the transfer portal.

In an attempt to combat this revolving door of college football talent, the NCAA has proposed restrictions that would limit transfer activity to a pair of multi-week time periods every year, per college football insider Brad Crawford.

These proposed "entry windows" would take place on two occasions — one 45-day window "beginning the day following the championship selection" and one 15-day period after the conclusion of spring practice in May.

During these times, student-athletes must provide written notification of transfer for eligibility.

When the NCAA altered its immediate transfer rules, it gave athletes the power to flip their commitments with ease. Now, it appears the governing body is attempting to reel some of that power back in.

It's unclear how these proposed regulations will ultimately affect the skyrocketing transfer numbers we've seen over the past couple seasons.