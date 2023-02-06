Skip to main content
87
New Articles

NCAA Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Rankings

Maryland guard Jahmir Young at Purdue.

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA - JANUARY 22: Jahmir Young #1 of the Maryland Terrapins shoots a free throw during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena on January 22, 2023 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books.

On Monday morning, the NCAA's Andy Katz released his latest top 25 rankings.

Katz has updated his top 25 rankings following the first week of play in February.

Here's the updated top 25:

  1. Purdue
  2. Houston
  3. Tennessee
  4. Alabama
  5. Texas
  6. Iowa State
  7. Arizona
  8. Indiana
  9. UCLA
  10. Baylor
  11. Saint Mary's
  12. Maryland
  13. Marquette
  14. Iowa
  15. Xavier
  16. Rutgers
  17. Kansas
  18. Kansas State
  19. Creighton
  20. Kentucky
  21. Pitt
  22. Virginia
  23. USC
  24. Illinois
  25. NC State

The official college basketball top 25 polls will come out later on Monday afternoon.