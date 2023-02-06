NCAA Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Rankings

WEST LAFAYETTE, INDIANA - JANUARY 22: Jahmir Young #1 of the Maryland Terrapins shoots a free throw during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena on January 22, 2023 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books.

On Monday morning, the NCAA's Andy Katz released his latest top 25 rankings.

Katz has updated his top 25 rankings following the first week of play in February.

Here's the updated top 25:

Purdue Houston Tennessee Alabama Texas Iowa State Arizona Indiana UCLA Baylor Saint Mary's Maryland Marquette Iowa Xavier Rutgers Kansas Kansas State Creighton Kentucky Pitt Virginia USC Illinois NC State

The official college basketball top 25 polls will come out later on Monday afternoon.