NCAA Releases New College Basketball Top 25 Rankings
Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books.
On Monday morning, the NCAA's Andy Katz released his latest top 25 rankings.
Katz has updated his top 25 rankings following the first week of play in February.
Here's the updated top 25:
- Purdue
- Houston
- Tennessee
- Alabama
- Texas
- Iowa State
- Arizona
- Indiana
- UCLA
- Baylor
- Saint Mary's
- Maryland
- Marquette
- Iowa
- Xavier
- Rutgers
- Kansas
- Kansas State
- Creighton
- Kentucky
- Pitt
- Virginia
- USC
- Illinois
- NC State
The official college basketball top 25 polls will come out later on Monday afternoon.