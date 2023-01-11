NCAA Reportedly Approves Significant Baseball, Softball Change

OMAHA, NE - JUNE 24: The NCAA logo is shown on the field before the Oregon State Beavers game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during game one of the NCAA College World Series Baseball Championship at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 24, 2006 in Omaha, Nebraska. The Tar Heels defeated the Beavers 4-3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The NCAA passed a measure Wednesday that will create more paid coaching positions.

According to D1 Baseball's Kendall Rogers, the NCAA Division I Council voted to make all volunteer positions full-time roles without recruiting restraints. The approved measure applies to all sports and goes into effect on July 1.

College baseball and softball programs will now be able to employ three full-time assistant coaches instead of two. However, Rogers said the D1 Council will likely reject another proposal to add a fourth constable assistant.

Former Division I volunteer baseball coaches filed a class-action lawsuit against the NCAA in November, alleging that they illegally inspired to fix a volunteer's salary at zero despite working in a full-time capacity.

The antitrust complaint stated that a volunteer coach "performs significant valuable work, and who would be paid for that work in a competitive market, but who cannot be paid for that work."

The NCAA unlimited those unpaid positions Wednesday.